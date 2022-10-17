SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

T20 World Cup: George Munsey, Mark Watt help Scotland shock West Indies by 42 runs

Just 24 hours after Namibia kick-started the Men’s T20 World Cup with a stunning 55-run win over Sri Lanka, Scotland pulled off another major upset in the tournament with a shock 42-run victory over two-time champions West Indies in a Group B first round match at the Bellerive Oval on Monday.

After opener George Munsey carried his bat throughout the innings to slam an unbeaten 66 to help Scotland post an excellent 160/5, left-arm spinner Mark Watt led a fantastic bowling show with his brilliant 3/12 to bowl out West Indies for 118 all out in 18.3 overs.

The 42-run win for Scotland comes exactly a year after they defeated Bangladesh by six runs in their opening first-round match of 2021 T20 World Cup at Al Amerat, Oman and entered the ongoing tournament on the back of playing only two T20Is this year.

