SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

T20 World Cup gives India chance to change trend of not having won ICC trophies in last 9 years: Rohit Sharma

NewsWire
0
0

Come Sunday, and India will resume their quest to win an ICC trophy when they open their Super 12 campaign in the Men’s T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

With India having gone without winning a T20 World Cup after the triumph in the inaugural edition in 2007, captain Rohit Sharma believes that the showpiece event in Australia gives his side a chance to change the trend of being winless in ICC events in the last nine years.

“It’s a challenge to not win an ICC trophy for nine long years, if I am not wrong. The last one we won was in 2013 (Champions Trophy). With the team like India, there are always a lot of expectations and are certainly disappointed with that (on not having the trophies in last nine years).

“This tournament gives us that chance to change it and do well. We certainly know we have to play our best cricket in coming here and do well. So, we will take things one game at a time and think about that one game, how we will do well in that game and then move on from there to think about the next one,” said Rohit in the pre-match press conference.

With the dreams of doing an encore of 2007 resurfacing in 2022, Rohit termed it as a challenge for his team to live up to the same. “Won’t say it as a pressure, but will definitely say it’s a challenge for us to come out on top in the ICC events.

“Not the performance we would have liked to put in ICC events when we play the big games (in the past), I believe the opportunity comes and we have the opportunity to come here and do well. We will have to focus on certain things to get that right.”

20221022-102403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India tour to Eng: Sthalekar blasts BCCI for ignoring bereaved Veda

    Rahul named captain for South Africa ODIs, Rohit ruled out; Ashwin...

    Asia Cup 2022: Actually, I was shocked, this is the last...

    Shreyas Gopal, Shubhang Hegde star as Mysore Warriors thrash Shivamogga Strikers...