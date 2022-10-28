SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

T20 World Cup: Group 1 clash between Afghanistan, Ireland abandoned due to persistent rain

The Group 1 clash of the Super 12 stage in the Men’s T20 World Cup between Afghanistan and Ireland on Friday has been abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Both teams will now receive a point each. Friday’s match takes the tally of games being abandoned due to rain this week to three. In Afghanistan’s case, it is their second straight no-result after the washout against New Zealand at the same venue on Wednesday.

Persistent rain fell across the MCG for a majority of the day as ground staff kept the covers on and pitch was under wraps. With rain being forecasted for the whole of Friday, the possibility of having a shortened game was quashed when play was eventually called off just after 4:30pm in Melbourne.

“Most of the players are disappointed, not having played on such a fantastic ground. Rashid and I have played but others haven’t but weather is not in our control. So we have to accept it. We look forward to the future games and hope to win,” said Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi.

Afghanistan now have two points but are currently at the bottom of the Group 1 table due to their loss against England in Perth. They are also below hosts’ and defending champions Australia due to not having a win against their name.

Ireland, on the other hand, move to number two in the points table behind toppers New Zealand, having three points from as many games.

