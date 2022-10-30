SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

T20 World Cup: Have my plans to tackle Perth’s bouncy, quick pitch, says Suryakumar Yadav

NewsWire
0
0

With the Group 2 match between India and South Africa happening at the Perth Stadium, swashbuckling middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav stated he had formed his plans to tackle the bounce and quickness provided by the pitch, especially with the Proteas fielding a four-man tall pace attack.

“I have been backing myself since the start of the tournament. We had a 10-day camp in Perth as well. I knew that the wickets here will be bouncy and quick, so I have my plans. Really looking forward to the game,” said Suryakumar in a pre-match chat with the broadcasters.

In the tournament till now, Suryakumar made 15 in the opening match against Pakistan at Melbourne, before smacking a 25-ball 51 against the Netherlands in Sydney. Currently the leading run-scorer in T20Is this year, he’s aware that a new match in a new ground means starting afresh.

“You get to know what the conditions are, you get to bat on these kinds of wickets and then field as well under lights. There shouldn’t be any complacency, you have to start from zero. Fresh game, big game for both the teams, really gonna love it.”

“The quick wickets and bounce, that has been helping me really well. Yes the grounds are big but at the same time the challenge is completely different, you got to have your own plans. I just want to go out and enjoy.”

20221030-165004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Veda’s sister dies of Covid-19 two weeks after mother

    Jemimah Rodrigues nominated for ICC Women’s Player of the Month alongside...

    IPL 2022: Not doing well in season can really spur Mumbai...

    IND v NZ, First Test: India take out Young and Williamson...