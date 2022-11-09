SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

T20 World Cup: Important to not get ahead of ourselves, says Rohit ahead of semifinal against England

On the eve of their semifinal clash against England in the Men’s T20 World Cup, India skipper Rohit Sharma insisted that it is important for his side to not think too much about what would happen in future and stick to the processes which propelled them to get to the knockouts.

India entered the semifinals as the toppers from Group 2 in Super 12s and will be meeting England in a knockout match of the T20 World Cups for the first time at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

“It’s important to not get ahead of ourselves and we do understand as well that we have to play good cricket to win that game, which we have done in this tournament. We just need to stick to it,” said Rohit in the pre-match press conference.

Though Rohit acknowledged that India are two steps away from ending a nine-year wait for a World Cup trophy, he added that his side will stick to what has worked for them in the tournament till now. “It’s an opportunity for us to come and do that (get the silverware). But we do understand it’s been a long process for us and we will stick to our process.

“I know we are (a) long way away from it (winning the trophy). But I think it’s important to understand that it’s a contest between bat and ball, which we have to come out on top with and trust what you have been doing so far.”

20221109-101404

