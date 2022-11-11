Former England captain Michael Vaughan has slammed India for their style of playing white-ball game in the Men’s T20 World Cup which is outdated. Vaughan even went out to term India as ‘the most under-performing team’ in the history of white-ball cricket.

England openers, captain Jos Buttler (80 not out from 49 balls) and Alex Hales (86 not out from 47) made a chase of 169 look like a cakewalk in the semifinal at Adelaide Oval, thrashing India by 10 wickets to set up a meeting with Pakistan in the final at Melbourne on Sunday.

“India are the most under-performing white-ball team in history. Every player in the world who goes to the Indian Premier League says how it improves their game but what have India ever delivered?

“Since winning the 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2011 what have they done? Nothing. India are playing a white-ball game that is dated and have done for years,” wrote Vaughan in his column for ‘The Telegraph’ on Friday.

Vaughan acknowledged that India bring plenty of noise and colour to the stadiums through their die-hard fans, but pointed out that the side also has to win big trophies. “It is fantastic what India brings to cricket with the IPL and their fans. To see 88,000 at the MCG for a dead rubber against Zimbabwe was marvellous for the game.”

“They are so important for world cricket but for all the advantages India have, they must win more. Even in their own backyard at the 2016 World T20 they did not reach the final. They were nowhere last year.

“This time it took an outrageous innings by Virat Kohli, probably the best in T20 of all time, to beat Pakistan in the group stages. They massively underachieve for their skill levels.”

Vaughan signed off by saying that India need to be extremely honest with themselves on where they lack in World Cups, especially in knockout matches.

“India have to be honest now. What happens when India arrive at a World Cup? Everyone plays them up. Nobody wants to criticise them because you get hammered on social media and pundits worry about losing work in India one day.

20221111-141005