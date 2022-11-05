SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

T20 World Cup: India can’t go there and expect Zimbabwe to crumble, says Ravichandran Ashwin

NewsWire
0
0

Ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin firmly stated that his team is not expecting Zimbabwe to crumble easily ahead of a must-win clash in the Men’s T20 World Cup.

India, the Group 2 toppers, need to win their final match in Super 12s against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday to confirm their spot in the semifinals. The two teams will be playing against each other in the T20 World Cup for the first time after having met seven times previously in this format of the game.

“We need to be as clinical as possible. We know no team is a brush over. You still have to go there, counter the early phase with the bat and still bowl those good balls to be able to generate pressure. Good teams will be clinical and will pile the pressure on such days. It’s a must-win contest and we know that.

“Like in any other contest in the T20 World Cup, it’s a must-win encounter in this T20 World Cup. We are looking forward to the game. Zimbabwe have played some wonderful cricket. We can’t go there and expect them to crumble. They bowled and batted well. So, we respect that,” said Ashwin in the pre-match press conference.

20221105-105804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dutch men’s cricket coach Ryan Campbell in ICU after suffering a...

    Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Perera undergoes surgery; Angelo Mathews sends heartfelt...

    IPL 2022: Axar, Lalit, Kuldeep shine as Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai...

    Sri Lanka want to win all three group games to be...