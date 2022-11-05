Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka feels his side played good cricket in patches at the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 but primarily injuries to key players hampered their chances of winning the title in Australia.

The 2010 World T20 winner England held their nerves to beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in their final Super 12 game at the Sydney Cricket Ground and book their berth in the semifinals of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Saturday.

Sri Lanka were already out of the semifinal race before the game and with the loss, they ended their campaign on a disappointing note. The Dasun Shanaka-led side won just two games out of their five super 12 matches.

“We played good cricket in patches but we started with a few injuries so it cost us the tournament. Our main fast bowlers who played in the Asia Cup got injured. If the injuries were not there, we could have done better,” said Shanaka at the post-match presentation.

The skipper highlighted the areas where the team needs improvement going forward.

“When we go home, we have to certainly polish up the areas where we didn’t do well. Hasaranga has been outstanding throughout and Theekshana, both are doing the job for us. The thing is the other bowlers. Today Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha bowled well in the latter part and Dhananjaya de Silva but still, there are other areas to improve,” he said.

“Power-hitting is a key area that we make sure when we come to the next World Cup, we have to get that power from somewhere and look for new talents. Catching has been a problem in this tournament, but in the last year we have been outstanding so we have to polish that as well,” he added.

The Sri Lankan captain thanked the spectators, who supported the team throughout the World Cup

“I must thank the colourful and wonderful spectators who have been supporting the team throughout this World Cup. Everywhere we go, they follow us. The supporters back home, I must thank them as well, so a big cheer for them,” said Shanaka.

