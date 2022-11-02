After clinching his second Player of the Match award in Men’s T20 World Cup with an unbeaten 64 in India’s tense five-run win over Bangladesh Group 2 Super 12 match, talismanic batter Virat Kohli revealed he knew his prior experience and game awareness of playing in Australia would come handy.

Kohli continued his sizzling touch in the tournament by hitting eight fours and a six in his 44-ball knock with a strike-rate of 145.45. During the knock, he also become the all-time leading run-scorer in history of Men’s T20 World Cups, overtaking Sri Lanka batting legend Mahela Jayawardene. Kohli also has the record for being the highest run-scorer in T20Is.

“As soon as I knew the WC (World Cup) was in Australia, I was grinning from ear to ear. I knew good cricketing shots would be the key. I knew the kind of experience and game awareness of having played in Australia will come in handy for the team,” said Kohli in the post-match presentation ceremony.

In the past, Adelaide Oval has been a happy hunting ground for Kohli, scoring a whopping 843 runs in nine matches across all formats at the venue, including five centuries and two half-centuries while averaging 70.25. Wednesday’s sublime knock extended his fondness of playing at the venue.

“I absolutely love playing in this ground. Right from the nets at the back, as soon as I enter, it makes me feel at home. That knock at MCG was meant to be, but when I come here, it’s like I’m meant to come to Adelaide and enjoy my batting,” he added.

Kohli signed off by saying he isn’t interested in delving into the happenings of the past. “Pretty close game, not as close as we would’ve liked it to be. It was another good day with the bat I guess, was trying to play myself into the innings.”

