After a convincing six-wicket win over Bangladesh, South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada said it was nice to see some swing again especially in the T20 cricket, adding that the wicket favoured the seamers and he was happy with his performance.

A sensational bowling performance by Anrich Nortje (3/8) and Kagiso Rabada (3/20) followed by vital knocks by Temba Bavuma (31) and Rassie van der Dussen (22) led South Africa to a 6-wicket win over Bangladesh in a Super 12 match of Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday.

“The wicket obviously favoured the seamers and I am just glad that today was my day. Every time we have the opportunity to practice, we try to implement whatever could work for us. We always train hard and today it paid off. It’s nice to see some swing again especially in the T20 format,” said Rabada.

“But having played a few IPL games here, we have seen quite a bit of movement, especially with the new ball. It wasn’t a surprise that this wicket did that because it’s been doing that at times for quite a period,” he added.

Rabada also praised his teammate Nortje and said it’s great to be bowling with him.

“He (Nortje) has been in form for a long time now. He’s just riding the wave and I am so happy for him. He works extremely hard and his hard work is paying off. It’s great to be bowling with him,” he said.

Talking about the playing conditions in Dubai, the pacer said, “We have played one game in Dubai, but from what I understand, definitely it looks like there’s a bit of bounce here. Some balls skid through, it’s a bit two-paced and there’s some good pace, some balls just take off. To me, it seems like it’s the quickest.”

