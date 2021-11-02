A sensational bowling performance by Anrich Nortje (3/8) and Kagiso Rabada (3/20) followed by vital knocks of Temba Bavuma (31) and Rassie van der Dussen (22) led South Africa to a 6-wicket win over Bangladesh in a Super 12 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, here on Tuesday.

With this win, South Africa consolidated their place in the top two from Group 1 of the tournament. They now have six points and will face England in their last Super 12 game to confirm their place in the semifinal.

South Africa bowlers made the most of conditions that aided pace and bounce and bowled Bangladesh out for just 84/10 in 18.2 overs. Apart from Nortje and Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi (2/21) also picked two crucial wickets for South Africa while Mehedi Hasan (27) was the highest scorer for Bangladesh.

Chasing a small target, South Africa too didn’t get a good start as they lost three wickets inside the Powerplay for just 33.

Taskin Ahmed enjoyed the conditions and got good movement with the new ball. He came back from being hit for four to trap Reeza Hendricks (4) lbw with one that moved back in. Quinton de Kock (16) then attacked the spin of Mahedi Hasan for two boundaries, before the bowler came back with a slower, straighter one to bowl him in the 5th over.

Continuing his good line and length, Taskin drew an edge from Aiden Markram, which was pouched by the slip fielder to send him back before scoring.

At 33/3 in the Powerplay, South Africa were under more pressure but boundaries kept coming with relative frequency and the asking rate was never an issue.

Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen batted sensibly and added a 47-run partnership for the fourth wicket to knock off the remaining runs. Dussen, however, fell trying to wrap up the innings early for a net run-rate boost, before David Miller (5) hit the winning boundary. With this loss, Bangladesh, who still have no points, are mathematically ruled out of progressing to the next round.

Earlier, batting first, Bangladesh were off to a terrible start as Kagiso Rabada took three wickets across five balls in the powerplay to rip through the Bangladesh batting line-up.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj started the proceeding for South Africa but it was Rabada who got the breakthroughs in his second over. Mohammad Naim was the first one to go as he spooned a catch to midwicket, before Soumya Sarkar followed him back the very next ball, trapped in front by a beauty. In his next over, Rabada might have had a hat-trick, but the ball fell a few yards in front of the fielder at point.

However, he needed just two more balls to pick up his third wicket after Mushfiqur Rahim was surprised by the bounce and Reeza Hendricks at gully held on for a good catch.

Bangladesh were 28/3 at the end of the powerplay and it didn’t become easier for them even after the end of fielding restrictions as in-form South African bowlers got good pace and bounce, as well as some movement. Anrich Nortje got Mahmudullah with a short one that rose on him, forcing the batter to fend and glove a catch.Then, Afif Hossain, looking to swing hard on his first ball, missed and the ball from Dwaine Pretorius thudded off his pad onto the wicket.

Even as wickets tumbled around him, opener Liton Das (24), who had got going with a four through covers off Rabada, held firm. But Tabraiz Shamsi needed just three deliveries to trap him lbw in the 12th over of the innings.

Shamim Hossain (11) and Mahedi Hasan then tried to revive the team’s innings. However, once Hasan got out to Nortje second wicket, Bangladesh quickly folded for 84-10 in 18.2 overs.

Brief scores;

Bangladesh: 84 all out in 18.2 overs (Mehedi Hasan 27; Anrich Nortje 3/8, Kagiso Rabada 3/20) lost to South Africa: 86/4 in 13.3 overs (Temba Bavuma 31, Rassie van der Dussen 22; Taskin Ahmed 2/18).

–IANS

avn/cs