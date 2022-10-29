Middle-order batter Glenn Phillips slammed a magnificent century while left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult picked four wickets to lead New Zealand to a commanding 65-run victory over Sri Lanka in their Group 1 match of Super 12 stage in the T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

After Phillips made 104 off 64 balls, laced with 10 fours and four sixes, and shared an 84-run stand with Daryl Mitchell to lift New Zealand from 15/3 to 163/7, Boult and Tim Southee reduced Sri Lanka to 8/4 in 3.3 overs. Though Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka threatened with some big hits, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 102 in 19.2 overs.

Saturday’s victory now sees New Zealand at the top of the table in Group 1 with five points in three matches and edge one step closer to sealing a place in the semifinals. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, stay on two points from three matches. The 65-run victory is also New Zealand’s biggest winning margin against Sri Lanka in terms of runs in T20Is.

Brief scores: New Zealand 167/7 in 20 Overs (Glenn Phillips 104, Daryl Mitchell 22; Kasun Rajitha 2/23, Maheesh Theekshana 1/35) beat Sri Lanka 102 all out in 19.2 overs (Dasun Shanaka 35, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 34; Trent Boult 4/13, Mitchell Santner 2/21) by 65 runs.

20221029-173805