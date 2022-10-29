SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

T20 World Cup: Phillips, Boult lead New Zealand to commanding 65-run victory over Sri Lanka

NewsWire
0
0

Middle-order batter Glenn Phillips slammed a magnificent century while left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult picked four wickets to lead New Zealand to a commanding 65-run victory over Sri Lanka in their Group 1 match of Super 12 stage in the T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

After Phillips made 104 off 64 balls, laced with 10 fours and four sixes, and shared an 84-run stand with Daryl Mitchell to lift New Zealand from 15/3 to 163/7, Boult and Tim Southee reduced Sri Lanka to 8/4 in 3.3 overs. Though Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka threatened with some big hits, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 102 in 19.2 overs.

Saturday’s victory now sees New Zealand at the top of the table in Group 1 with five points in three matches and edge one step closer to sealing a place in the semifinals. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, stay on two points from three matches. The 65-run victory is also New Zealand’s biggest winning margin against Sri Lanka in terms of runs in T20Is.

Brief scores: New Zealand 167/7 in 20 Overs (Glenn Phillips 104, Daryl Mitchell 22; Kasun Rajitha 2/23, Maheesh Theekshana 1/35) beat Sri Lanka 102 all out in 19.2 overs (Dasun Shanaka 35, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 34; Trent Boult 4/13, Mitchell Santner 2/21) by 65 runs.

20221029-173805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women’s World Cup: White Ferns still very much in the mix,...

    Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL’s Abu Dhabi leg

    Root says he is thoroughly enjoying cricket after relinquishing captaincy

    I am disappointed to miss a second ton, says Pakistan Test...