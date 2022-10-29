South Africa fast-bowling legend Dale Steyn believes the pace duo of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada can help the Proteas win the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

On the official website of the tournament, Steyn named his dream fast-bowling attack by picking Rabada, Nortje, England’s Mark Wood, Australia’s Mitchell Starc and Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi, all of whom are participating in the showpiece event.

A lethal quick in his prime, Steyn produced one of the finest moments in history of the tournament by defending seven runs in the final over against New Zealand in 2014. Now commentating on the tournament, Steyn has kept a close eye on the action during this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

“Rabada is the leader of the South African attack. I’m hoping South Africa can go on and win this World Cup and him doubling up with Anrich Nortje as my other fast bowler from South Africa, I think the two of them in combination are just fantastic.”

“They’ve got great pace, they’ve got good skill especially in Australia, Rabada seems to up a level whenever he gets to Australia, so I’m looking for that competitive streak to come out of him, and the two of them can go on and help South Africa to win this World Cup,” said Steyn.

Talking about Wood, Steyn remarked that the quick England bowler is a favourite of him. “He said to me he’s going to bowl well. I think he’s the first fast bowler to bowl all 24 balls in his spell of four overs over 140 kilometres an hour.”

“He didn’t look to bowl one slower ball, he’s just absolutely fantastic. “He wants to rush batters, bowls a great yorker and a fantastic bouncer, and I think if England are going to go all the way, Mark Wood’s going to take them there.”

Coming to left-arm fast bowler Starc, Steyn called him “a fantastic fast bowler”. “He is well experienced here in Australia, has won the World Cup a couple of times – a 50-over World Cup as well as a T20 World Cup with Australia.”

“Heaps of experience again, another big wicket-taker, left-arm, something different, he scares the batters with sheer pace and just through exceptional experience over the years and World Cup-winning medals, he knows how to win tournaments.”

Steyn signed off by saying Afridi, coming back after a right knee injury, will be the guy who can take Pakistan to victory over South Africa and take his team to the semi-finals. “We saw him in the previous T20 World Cup and he was just absolutely amazing.”

“He has great skill, does look to swing it back to the right-handers and has got good skill when it comes to the slower ball, a very fast bouncer and again, another guy that Pakistan are going to rely on if they want to beat South Africa to make it through to the semifinals. Shaheen Shah Afridi’s going to be the guy.”

20221029-123602