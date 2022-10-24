Wesley Madhevere made up for a dreadful Zimbabwe start with an unbeaten 35 off 18 balls, while Quinton de Kock came out all guns blazing for South Africa by smashing an unbeaten 47 not out off 17 balls.

But the rain had the final say as the Group 2 clash in Super 12 of Men’s T20 World Cup at Bellerive Oval was washed out and ended in a no-result, with both teams now sharing a point each.

After Madhevere carried Zimbabwe to a fighting 79/5 in nine overs as rain caused a prolonged delay in the proceedings, de Kock began with a bang, pulling Tendai Chatara for back-to-back fours in the first two balls of the innings, before a top-edge on a flick ballooned over short fine-leg to make it a hat-trick of fours.

De Kock further took Chatara to the cleaners in the 23-run opening over, dispatching a length ball over long-on for six, followed by pulling to the right of deep square-leg for four more. After rain interrupted the proceedings again at 1.1 overs, the players went off the field for a while.

With the new target being 64 off seven overs and powerplay of two overs, de Kock feasted on Richard Ngarava’s deliveries by slamming a hat-trick of fours through mid-off, deep square leg, cover, before cutting hard through point for the fourth four of the innings. After that, Ngarava gingerly walked off the field after being down on the ground and clutching his left thigh.

After three overs, South Africa were at 51/0 in three overs and needed 13 runs off 24 balls for their first win of the tournament, with de Kock striking at 261.11. But the rain came down hard yet again, with the cut-off time for the match just eight minutes away. The rain Gods didn’t relent for de Kock and South Africa to complete their chase and eventually resulted in the first washout of the tournament.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 79/5 in nine overs (Wesley Madhevere 35 not out, Milton Shumba 18; Lungi Ngidi 2/20, Wayne Parnell 1/6) against South Africa 51/0 in three overs (Quinton de Kock 47 not out), match abandoned due to rain

