T20 World Cup: Rain stops play at Adelaide, Litton slams 21-ball fifty as Bangladesh ahead on DLS

Rain has stopped play in the Group 2 match of Men’s T20 World Cup between India and Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. As earlier predicted by the Australian Government’s Bureau of Meteorology, evening showers were to cause some disruption in the match.

At the time of interruption, Bangladesh are 66/0 in seven overs, with Litton Das coming out all guns blazing and snatching the advantage of making 184/6 from India through a breathtaking 59 not out off 26 balls, laced with seven fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 226.9.

His efforts meant Bangladesh are well ahead of the DLS par score of 49, ahead by 17 runs. Das is also just the third batter to score a half-century inside power-play in Men’s T20 World Cups, after Netherlands’ Stephan Myburgh (against Ireland in Sylhet 2014) and India’s KL Rahul (against Scotland in Dubai 2021).

