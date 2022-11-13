After captaining England to their second Men’s T20 World Cup triumph in his first major tournament as the captain, Jos Buttler credited the victory to the side enjoying the rewards of a long journey with some changes over the years.

England’s white-ball revolution in 2015 culminated in Eoin Morgan winning the 2019 ODI World Cup at home. But that has now converted into absolute domination with Buttler now carrying that legacy successfully with a five-wicket win over Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday.

The win also makes England the first team in history of men’s international cricket to hold both 50-over and 20-over World Cups at the same time, and unarguably the best white-ball side in the world.

“To be able to win the T20 World Cup, I’m just immensely proud of everyone here. It’s been a long journey with a few changes over the years and we’re reaping the rewards. It has been a fantastic tournament. This felt a long way off after the Ireland game but the character we showed after that in must-win games has been amazing,” said Buttler in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Electing to bowl first in overcast conditions, Sam Curran (3/12) was impressive upfront and in death overs while Adil Rashid (2/22) was stunning in the middle overs as England’s meticulous planning and tactics, especially in the second half of the innings, meant they never let Pakistan get away at any stage to restrict them to a below-par score.

In the chase, England lost three wickets, including captain Buttler, in the power-play. But Ben Stokes showed calmness and poise in his typical gritty style to slam an unbeaten 52 off 49 balls, also his first T20I fifty, to take England over the line with an over to spare.

“We managed to get away to a start which controlled the run-rate and we bat deep as well. It wasn’t easy at all, got away to a decent start which controlled the run-rate, and that man Ben Stokes was there at the end.”

“He’s the ultimate competitor. In anything he does, a hell of a lot of experience to bank on, he timed it perfectly the impetus he and Moeen had took it away from Pakistan.”

“Adil’s over was outstanding for us and in the last three games as well. He’s always the guy we throw the ball to take something happen. When you hit the right length there was a little bit of movement and they were obviously bowling at a good pace, not easy at all,” elaborated the right-hander.

England’s T20 World Cup triumph adds another cap in the illustrious coaching resume of Matthew Mott, who took over as white-ball coach in June this year after seven years in charge of making Australia women’s team a dominating force.

After being the head coach in Australia winning Women’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year, Mott has now won his second global trophy with England Men’s team through T20 World Cup. Interestingly, Mott was also the head coach when Australia women’s team won the Women’s T20 World Cup at the MCG in 2020.

“He’s fitted in really well, quite a few Aussies with us (Mike Hussey and David Saker as consultant coaches). He’s led the coaching staff really well, gives the players great freedom and allows us to go out and trust ourselves,” concluded Buttler.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was in praise of the fight shown by his side till the very end despite losing Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 16th over due to knee issues.

“Congratulations to England team, we felt like everyone came here to support us, thank you so much. The way the team has gone in the last four matches, incredible.”

“I told the boys to play their natural game, with freedom. We were 20 runs short but fight to the last over was unbelievable. Our bowling is one of the best but unfortunately Shaheen’s injury cost us a different result, but that’s part of the game.”

