Rilee Rossouw scored the first century by a South African in Men’s T20 World Cup and all-rounder Anrich Nortje claimed 4/10 as the Proteas thrashed Bangladesh by 104 runs in their Super 12 match here on Thursday.

After their match against Zimbabwe was washed out, South Africa were looking to open their campaign with a big win. They did just that with a clinical display.

Rossouw hammered 109 off 56 deliveries and raised 163 runs for the second wicket with opener Quinton de Kock (63) as South Africa reached 205/5 in their 20 overs. Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi (3/20) then got into the act, sharing seven wickets between them as Bangladesh were shot out for 101 in 16.3 overs, slumping to a big defeat.

Rilee Rossouw was in an aggressive mood against Bangladesh and his second T20I century helped South Africa post a big total despite losing skipper Temba Bavuma (2) with just seven runs on the board.

While it was the biggest team total achieved so far at the T20 World Cup 2022, Rossouw’s knock also broke a handful of individual records on a day where the left-hander was in scintillating touch.

Rossouw became the first South African player to score a century at a T20 World Cup and his innings of 109 was the fifth largest in the history of the event. It was also the fourth fastest after two knocks by Christ Gayle (48 and 57 balls) and Brendon McCullum (58).

Rossouw was in devastating form as he hit seven fours and a whopping eight massive sixes and his 163-run partnership with Quinton de Kock was the catalyst for South Africa’s huge score.

De Kock’s innings was slow and steady in comparison, but the South Africa opener looked in excellent touch too as he added 63 from just 38 deliveries to continue his fast start to the tournament.

If Rossouw and de Kock can continue this kind of form then South Africa are going to prove a force to be reckoned with in Australia.

Speedster Anrich Nortje picked up two Bangladesh wickets in his first over and bowled with supreme pace to finish with career-best figures of 4/10.

Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (3/20) collected his three-wicket haul, while pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada (1/24) managed just one wicket from three decent overs.

Rabada did play his part though with a superb piece of fielding late in proceedings as he threw down the stumps from close range to dismiss Hasan Mahmud.

Brief scores: South Africa 205/5 off 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 63, Rilee Rossouw 109; Shakib Al Hasan 2/33) beat Bangladesh 101 all out in 16.3 overs (Litton Das 34, Soumya Sarkar 15; Anrich Nortje 4/10, Tabraiz Shamsi 3/20).

20221027-125801