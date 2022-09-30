SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

T20 World Cup: Siraj, Umran Malik to travel Australia with Indian squad, say report

Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik will travel to Australia with the Indian contingent on October 6 for the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup, report said.

With uncertainty over injured Jaspreet Bumrah’s availability for the mega event, Indian team management is set to carry at least two additional fast bowlers as back-up for the premier pacer and net bowlers in the preparatory phase of the tournament.

Siraj and Umran will travel with the squad to Perth on October 6, where the Indian team will train for a week before travelling to Brisbane for its first warm-up match on October 17, a Sportstar report said.

The report further said Bumrah has been diagnosed with a stress reaction and the team management is not sure whether he can be stretched throughout the marquee event. It has been learnt that there is a consensus over stretching the decision on the future of pacer till the very last moment of the deadline.

As of now, Bumrah is in a race against time with the India squad departing for Australia on October 6 to prepare for the T20 World Cup.

They will be in Perth until October 13 before heading to Brisbane where they are scheduled to play two practice matches against Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19 before moving to Melbourne to play their tournament opener against Pakistan on October 23.

