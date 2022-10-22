Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner picked three wickets each as New Zealand broke their 11-year winless run in Australia with a comprehensive 89-run thrashing of the hosts and defending champions in the Super 12 opener of Men’s T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

After openers Devon Conway (92 not out off 58 balls) and Finn Allen (42 off 16 balls) took New Zealand to a stiff 200/3 in 20 overs, Southee (3/6) and Santner (3/31) ensured that Australia never got going in their tall chase to be skittled out for just 111 in 17.1 overs. None of the Aussie batters reached 30 runs.

Brief scores: New Zealand 200/3 in 20 overs (Finn Allen 42, Devon Conway 92 not out, James Neesham 26 not out) beat Australia 111 all out in 17.1 overs (Glenn Maxwell 28, Pat Cummins 21; Tim Southee 3/6, Mitchell Santner 3/13) by 89 runs

