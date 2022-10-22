SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

T20 World Cup: Southee, Santner star as New Zealand thrash Australia by 89 runs in Super 12 opener

NewsWire
0
0

Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner picked three wickets each as New Zealand broke their 11-year winless run in Australia with a comprehensive 89-run thrashing of the hosts and defending champions in the Super 12 opener of Men’s T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

After openers Devon Conway (92 not out off 58 balls) and Finn Allen (42 off 16 balls) took New Zealand to a stiff 200/3 in 20 overs, Southee (3/6) and Santner (3/31) ensured that Australia never got going in their tall chase to be skittled out for just 111 in 17.1 overs. None of the Aussie batters reached 30 runs.

Brief scores: New Zealand 200/3 in 20 overs (Finn Allen 42, Devon Conway 92 not out, James Neesham 26 not out) beat Australia 111 all out in 17.1 overs (Glenn Maxwell 28, Pat Cummins 21; Tim Southee 3/6, Mitchell Santner 3/13) by 89 runs

20221022-161001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Huge embarrassment as no Indian in ICC’s Most Valuable Team of...

    Women’s Test: England 162/2 against India (Tea)

    Maharashtra emerge victorious in women’s T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf

    Williamson replaces Warner as SRH captain