SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka post 157/6 against Australia

NewsWire
0
0

Sri Lanka posted a competitive total of 157/6 against Australia in their Super 12 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at Perth Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Disciplined bowling by the Aussies kept Sri Lanka quiet for the major part of their innings but Charith Asalanka and Chamika Karunaratne with their late cameos added 37 runs from the last 15 deliveries to help Sri Lanka to a respectable total after being invited to bat first.

Asalanka remained unbeaten on 38 from 25 deliveries while Karunaratne scored a useful 14 from seven deliveries after walking in to bat at number eight.

Pathum Nissanka (40) and Dhananjaya de Silva (26) also got off to good starts but they couldn’t accelerate, ending their innings at under-whelming strike rates of 88.89 and 113.04 respectively.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 157/6 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 40, Charith Asalanka 38 not out; Glenn Maxwell 1/5) vs Australia

20221025-190203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ENG v IND, 5th Test: Root, Bairstow are ‘scarily good’, says...

    England fined 40% of match fees for slow over-rate vs New...

    England wanted to rattle India with pace: Morgan

    England-Sri Lanka third ODI abandoned due to rain (Ld)