Sri Lanka posted a competitive total of 157/6 against Australia in their Super 12 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at Perth Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Disciplined bowling by the Aussies kept Sri Lanka quiet for the major part of their innings but Charith Asalanka and Chamika Karunaratne with their late cameos added 37 runs from the last 15 deliveries to help Sri Lanka to a respectable total after being invited to bat first.

Asalanka remained unbeaten on 38 from 25 deliveries while Karunaratne scored a useful 14 from seven deliveries after walking in to bat at number eight.

Pathum Nissanka (40) and Dhananjaya de Silva (26) also got off to good starts but they couldn’t accelerate, ending their innings at under-whelming strike rates of 88.89 and 113.04 respectively.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 157/6 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 40, Charith Asalanka 38 not out; Glenn Maxwell 1/5) vs Australia

20221025-190203