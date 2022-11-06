SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav becomes first Indian batter to hit 1000 T20I runs in a year

Adding another feather to his exciting career, Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday became the first Indian batter to smash 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year during his team’s Super 12 match against Zimbabwe at the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, here.

Suryakumar, with his match-defining knock (61 off just 25 balls) against Zimbabwe, went past 1000 runs in T20 Internationals in 2022. He now has 1026 runs in 28 T20I innings in the year.

The 32-year-old is the first Indian to achieve the feat and only the second player ever to do so, following in the footsteps of Mohammad Rizwan in 2021, with the Pakistan opener finishing with 1326 runs last year.

Yadav’s achievement is even more extraordinary considering he has made his record run return batting most frequently at number four, limiting the number of deliveries faced substantially. Rizwan’s enormous haul last year came from 983 balls, whereas Yadav’s total has been hit off just 550.

That is the biggest contrast with many of the other top run-scorers in the all-time T20I list — Suryakumar has accumulated his sizeable number of runs at an extremely fast pace.

In 2022 so far, the stylish batter has hit 1026 runs at an average of 44.60 and a strike rate of 186.54. Averaging more than 40 in T20Is is world-class in itself. Hitting at a strike rate in excess of 180 is also world-class.

Suryakumar’s innings lifted India from a chaseable target to 186/5 in 20 overs, something that proved out of their opponents’ reach. With a commanding 71-run win, India topped Group 2 and set up a semifinal showdown with England in the Men’s T20 World Cup.

