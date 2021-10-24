After a comprehensive five-wicket win over Bangladesh, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said the target was not an easy one to chase but they achieved it as there were two set batsmen at the crease to do the job.

Attacking fifties by Charith Asalanka (80 off 49) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (53 off 31) helped Sri Lanka chase the stiff target of 172 and beat Bangladesh by five wickets in a Group 1 match in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

“Not the easiest target to chase. It’s all about boundaries. Once the batsman gets set, any target is chaseable. Really important to win the first game. They batted really well. Those knocks are brilliant (Asalanka and Rajapaksa),” Shanaka said at the post-match presentation.

Charith Asalanka, who got the Player of the Match award, for his match-winning knock, said he was happy to help Sri Lanka win the game.

“Happy that I could help Sri Lanka win the game. It looked like a very good pitch when I walked out to bat, so I tried to play my shots. I want to keep this up and keep winning games for my country,” he said.

–IANS

avn