After crashing out of Men’s T20 World Cup with a ten-wicket loss to England at Adelaide Oval, captain Rohit Sharma feels the performance with the ball let them down and credited opening pair of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales for being clinical with their chase.

Hales hit 86 not out off 47 balls while Buttler smacked an unbeaten 80 off 49 balls, hitting ten sixes and 13 fours collectively, to chase down 168/6 posted by India in style with four overs remaining to fix their date with Pakistan for the final of Men’s T20 World Cup at Melbourne on Sunday.

“It’s pretty disappointing how we turned up today. I thought we still batted pretty well at the back end to get to that score, but we were not good enough with the ball. It was definitely not a wicket where a team can come and chase it down in 16 overs. With the ball we didn’t turn up today.”

“The way we started with the ball was not ideal. We were a little nervy, but you have to give credit to the openers as well. They played really well. When Bhuvi bowled the first over it swung today, but not from the right areas,” said a disappointed Rohit in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rohit opined that India wanted to keep things tight with the ball and avoid England from scoring in short square areas. But that didn’t happen as Hales and Buttler never let the bowlers settle down at all, along with the fielding being more than sloppy in a crunch match.

“We wanted to keep it tight, not give room, because square of the wicket was an area we were aware of – that’s where the runs came today. If we keep it tight and the batsman still score runs, we’ll take it. But we didn’t do that today. In the game against Bangladesh it was tricky as well, but I thought we held our nerve that day, executed well,” he added.

