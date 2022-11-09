SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli receives body blow from Harshal in nets ahead of semifinal clash against England

NewsWire
0
0

Star batter Virat Kohli received an injury scare ahead of India’s T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against England scheduled to be played at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

The former India captain received a nasty blow from a delivery by Harshal Patel during the practice session. He was seen in pain, while kneeling on the pitch. The star batter was seen getting down on his knees after the blow and later, got up and batted for one more ball before leaving the net session.

Harshal went to check up on him and find everything right with Kohli. However, Kohli after sometime resumed his training.

On Tuesday India skipper Rohit Sharma reportedly sustained a forearm injury during a net session.

A report in crictracker.com said on Tuesday that an ice pack was strapped to the charismatic opener’s right arm. The report said Sharma then left the training arena to watch the proceedings from the sidelines before returning for practice. The 35-year-old still seemed to be in “deep discomfort”, said the report.

“Rohit Sharma was facing the Indian team’s throw-down expert S. Raghu at the Adelaide Oval as a part of the regular practice drills. During the session, a short ball suddenly jumped off the length area and struck the Indian captain on his right forearm,” the report said.

20221109-213204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Harmanpreet confirms Lord’s ODI to be Jhulan Goswami’s last match in...

    Ian Chappell slams Cricket Australia for appointing Smith as vice-captain

    Ranji Trophy: Squad size capped at 30, two Covid-19 reserves allowed

    Rohit Sharma wants India’s batters to change mindset, be extra positive...