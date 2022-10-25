After playing a match-winning knock against Sri Lanka, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis on Tuesday revealed that he was nervous about playing at home because of the presence of his family and friends but he was happy with the result in his team’s favour.

Stoinis’ scintillating knock (59 not out from 18) — the fastest T20I fifty by an Australia batter off 17 balls — powered Australia to a morale-lifting seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in a Super 12 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at Perth Stadium.

“To be honest, I was really nervous today being at home in Perth, with a lot of family and friends here. So, I was really nervous going into it but really happy that we ended up putting up a clinic there,” said Stoinis at the post-match presentation.

The attacking batter also spoke about the playing conditions and the advice of his coach.

“We played here the other day against England (war-up match) and it was a beautiful wicket. This did look like it was doing a bit more especially with the new ball, but it’s a beautiful ground and probably the best ground in Australia if not the world with the technology and lighting going on here and my home crowd, it’s a beautiful wicket,” he said.

“Ronnie (Andrew McDonald) actually said to have a look at the quicks as it was doing a bit and I felt comfortable, then to have a go at the spinners. Once I got in, the plan was to keep going,” he added.

Talking about the break due to his injury, Stoinis said, “Mentally I was nice and fresh, I had a bit of time off looking after the side strain, it’s been sort of plaguing me on and off for a while now, but so far so good.”

The all-rounder is now looking forward to facing England at the MCG.

“We wrapped this game up and look forward to playing England at the MCG (on Friday). They are obviously a very good team, so we will do our homework again, rest up, get on the flight tomorrow and go on from there,” he said.

