SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

T20 World Cup: Will see how Karthik pulls up tomorrow morning before making final decision, says Dravid

NewsWire
0
0

India head coach Rahul Dravid said the side will wait to see how veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik will be fitness-wise on the morning of their crucial Super 12 match against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup at Adelaide before making a final decision on him being in the XI.

In India’s five-wicket loss to South Africa at Perth on Sunday, Karthik had to walk off the field during South Africa’s run-chase of 134 due to a lower-back injury. In his absence, Rishabh Pant took up keeping duties for the rest of the match, causing a doubt on Karthik’s availability for Wednesday’s match against Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval.

“He’s pulled up pretty well today. Unfortunately, he had that spasm when he jumped to collect a bouncer and then he landed badly, in a way that he did his back in a little bit. But with treatment and some days, he’s pulled up pretty well this morning. He’s come to training and so, we will be assessing it.

20221101-114405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    South African women cricketers eager to start practice

    IPL 2022: Marsh, Warner power Delhi Capitals to eight-wicket win over...

    ENG v IND, 3rd T20I: Surya was magnificent to watch, says...

    Gladiators go top of the table after big win over Delhi...