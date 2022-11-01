India head coach Rahul Dravid said the side will wait to see how veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik will be fitness-wise on the morning of their crucial Super 12 match against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup at Adelaide before making a final decision on him being in the XI.

In India’s five-wicket loss to South Africa at Perth on Sunday, Karthik had to walk off the field during South Africa’s run-chase of 134 due to a lower-back injury. In his absence, Rishabh Pant took up keeping duties for the rest of the match, causing a doubt on Karthik’s availability for Wednesday’s match against Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval.

“He’s pulled up pretty well today. Unfortunately, he had that spasm when he jumped to collect a bouncer and then he landed badly, in a way that he did his back in a little bit. But with treatment and some days, he’s pulled up pretty well this morning. He’s come to training and so, we will be assessing it.

20221101-114405