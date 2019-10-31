T20I captaincy is still Du Plessis’ baby: De Kock

Johannesburg, Nov 4 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has said that while he won’t be hesitant to captain South Africa at the T20 World Cup next year, he believes that it will still be Faf du Plessis at the helm for the showpiece event.

de Kock had recently captained the Proteas in the T20I series in India which ended in a 1-1 draw.

“The way I see it is that I was just a replacement. That’s the way I took it. For now, it’s still Faf’s baby. But maybe if things change and if they do want me to do it, then I will do it,” de Kock was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

de Kock gained plaudits for his captaincy in the series against India and has been in imperious form with the bat, scoring 52 in the second T20I and a match-winning 79 in the third. The first match was washed out.

“For the moment, I am not looking too far ahead. I am just trying to look at how I can help out the youngsters, the new guys in the T20 team, just getting better and getting ready for the T20 World Cup next year. But if that (captaincy) does come upon me, then I will try to grab it with both hands,” he said.

de Kock has also been a rare positive for South Africa in the longer formats, particularly in Test cricket. With the likes of AB de Villiers, Morne Morkel, Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn all retiring over the course of the last two years, the Proteas have been in a state of transition.

de Kock has been their highest scorer in the longest format this year and third overall in the world with 584 runs at 44.92. He is also their second-highest run-scorer in ODIs after du Plessis with 774 runs in 17 games at 48.37.

He said that South Africa can take inspiration from England, who will be touring the country for a four-Test series, followed by an ODI and T20I series of three matches each over the course of December, January and February.

“We are not the first team that has gone through a transition. England did it after their last World Cup and look at them. Four years later, they ended up winning the thing,” de Kock said.

He also spoke about the effect that the South African rugby team’s recent win at the World Cup had on them.

“When we all gather together, especially after winning this Rugby World Cup, a lot of people are pumped up and want to get this transition going, so by the time we get to our next World Cup, we can really put ourselves in a good stead, just like England did,” said de Kock.

–IANS

rkm/arm