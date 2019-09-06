Taapsee, Anubhav Sinha’s new film to release on March 6

Lucknow, Sep 8 (IANS) After “Mulk”, actress Taapsee Pannu has once again collaborated with director Anubhav Sinha for his next, yet to be titled project.

Anubhav on Sunday took to Twitter and announced the release date of the film. It will hit the silver screen on March 6, 2020.

“Eleven is an auspicious number and this is my eleventh film and probably the toughest so far. Keep us blessed. This one is dedicated to the women of India. See you on March 6, 2020,” he tweeted.

The cast is currently in Uttar Pradesh.

Sharing a glimpse of her preparations for the film, Taapsee wrote: “It’s time again….This one is something that was brewing in all our hearts for years…Using the power cinema has given us to voice what needs to be addressed.”

