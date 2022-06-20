Taapsee Pannu is one actor who gives it her all for each and every character she portrays for the big screen. Since her biopic movie, ‘Shabaash Mithu’ was announced, Taapsee, who plays Indian cricketer Mithali Raj has shared glimpses of the intense prep she undertook to play the role of India’s most successful and prolific cricket captains in all forms of the game.

The trailer for the movie, ‘Shabaash Mithu’s dropped today and it is a testament to the relentless hard work Taapsee has put in to play the character to perfection. She has managed to capture the passion, determination and intensity of Mithali Raj with supreme conviction and the cricket crazy audience of India will be eager to see the story behind the legend of India’s Women cricket team.

The trailer for the movie was launched by none other than India’s cricketing maestro, Sourav Ganguly.

Watch it here:

Taapsee Pannu too shared the trailer on her social media and wrote, “Mithali Raj, you know the name, now get ready to see the story behind what makes her the legend. Woman who redefined “The Gentleman’s game” She created HERSTORY and I’m honoured to bring it to you #ShabaashMithu 15th JULY 2022″

Mithali Raj, for the unversed, is well known for her record-breaking career in women’s international cricket spanning 23 years during the course of which she has made over 10,000 runs in One Day International games.

The movie follows her journey towards becoming the legend she is and the inspiration she serves to millions of girls across the country and the world. Mithali Raj, who recently retired from international cricket could not have asked for a better tribute.

The message of the movie is said to be ‘Nazariya badlo, khel badal gaya’ (change your perspective and the game also changes) has been captured perfectly in the movie’s trailer with some punchy dialogues and glimpses of Taapsee portraying Mithali to perfection. The movie has been directed by Srijit Mukherji and will release in theatres on July 15, 2022.