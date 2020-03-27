Taapsee Pannu does not like putting on nail paint

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu has been revisiting her phone’s gallery to pass her time amid the coronavirus lockdown. On Saturday, she posted a throwback picture that shows her all dressed up in an ethnic saree.

Along with the picture, she also shared the details of her favourite accessories and her dislike for nail polish.

“This one is from one of the events I went to early on in my career. My makeup n hair skills were put to test. And yes , saree draping skills included.

“So a presentable output means I passed! The point is, years from then the skills remain as good/bad as they were back then, sarees still remain my favourite, flowers in my hair is still my favourite accessory and I still don’t like putting nail paint so I’m almost a pro at hiding my fingers in a picture I don’t want them to show ,” Taapsee added.

On the film front, Taapsee has plenty of projects in her kitty. After giving a stellar performance in “Thappad”, she will be seen in “Haseen Dillruba”, “Rashmi Rocket” and “Shabaash Mithu”.

–IANS

sim/bg