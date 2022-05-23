Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu will soon be seen in Srijit Mukherji’s upcoming sports biopic drama, ‘Shabaash Mithu’. This biopic is based on the life of India’s iconic cricketer Mithali Raj and Taapsee Pannu is essaying the titular role.

Taapsee is well known for pushing the envelope when it comes to choosing the kind of content driven cinema she does, but according to her this was her toughest role.

Taapsee has always enjoyed watching cricket and her favourites remain Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. There is a general belief that good sportspersons make the sport look easy, just like how seasoned performers make acting look easy.

In an interview with BT, Taapsee was asked if her respect for the sport increased after essaying the role of Mithali Raj.

She said, “I have always had huge respect for the game and the players. For me sports stars are bigger than any other stars. I have always been in awe of them. I have never in my life said things like, “isko toh aisa khelna chahiye tha, aise kaise out ho gaya? (He should have played like this, how did get out like this?)” For all those offering expert opinions from their couch, just stand on the pitch once. When the ball comes your way at that speed, you get the real picture. AC mein bethke, aise kyun nahi kiya, waise kyu nahi kiya yeh bolna aasan hai (Sitting in an air-conditioned room, it is easy to say why they didn’t do this or play like that). Everyone thinks they are Sachin Tendulkar from the comfort of their homes,” Taapsee adds with a smile.

Mithali Raj is India’s greatest female batter and she has the most runs in the game. She is also the only Indian captain (both male and female) to have led the Indian side to 2 50-over World Cup finals. In the year 2019, she became the first woman to complete 20 years of playing one-day international cricket.

Her biopic, ‘Shabaash Mithu’ will release in theatres on July 15, 2022.