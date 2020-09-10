All we need is space: Taapsee Pannu goes hiking around Jaipur, shares moments

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is currently in Jaipur, recently explored the outskirts of the Pink City while hiking.

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee wrote: “Coz all we actually need is some peace, smile and a deep fresh breath! #HeadUp #ClimbUp”

Along with it, she posted a picture where she poses against the backdrop of the picturesque Aravalli range.

Reacting to the post, a user asked her the name of the place. To this, Taapsee commented: “Outskirts of Jaipur”.

Earlier, Taapsee had shared a selfie on her Instagram story and captioned it: “The glow of hiking”.

On the work front, Taapsee will be seen in “Haseen Dillruba” , “Shabaash Mithu” and “Rashmi Rocket”.