Taapsee Pannu hosts Diwali party for industry friends

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu celebrates new beginnings as a producer with her production house Outsiders Films by hosting a Diwali party. The party was attended by industry friends and family.

Talking about the celebration, Taapsee shared: “This has been long due. We started work under our production house and finished shooting 2 films over the last 2 years but just didn’t get time and occasion to celebrate so much that has happened in the last 2 years.”

“What better than Diwali to celebrate with our friends who are our extended family here in this city. It just gave us all time to connect and celebrate which otherwise in our busy lives we don’t. This Diwali is truly one of its kind for me.”

Couples in attendence, Riteish-Genelia, Rakulpreet-Jacky, and Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, looked gorgeous. Pratik Gandhi also came in with his wife.

Also, putting their best fashion foot forward were young stars Sanjana Sanghi, and Adarsh Gourav. Popular Directors from the industry Anubhav Sinha, Sudhir Mishra, and Aneez Bazmee were also present, along with Outsider Films Co-Producer Pranjal Khandhdiya, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Elli Avram, Singer Papon, Saqib Saleem, and more.

20221021-150407

