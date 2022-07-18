Taapsee Pannu’s latest outing at the big screen is the Mithali Raj biopic, ‘Shabaash Mithu’. The movie is currently running in theatres but the actress is already hard at work on her next ventures. Her big upcoming venture, which will release in theatres late next year is Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’.

This is Taapsee’s first collaboration with the ace director and it is also the first time the actress is sharing screen space with King Khan, Shahrukh Khan.

Recently, the actress spoke to Pinkvilla and during the interview she shared her thoughts on success, failure, stardom and all in between.

Taapsee Pannu, particularly spoke about her co-star Shahrukh Khan. Speaking about Shahrukh, Taapsee said that according to her SRK was literally the benchmark for every newcomer who came from Delhi.

She said that his fame and success is what newcomers aspire for. Speaking on this, Taapsee said, “I’ve told him (Shah Rukh Khan) that he is the benchmark or the person that every outsider especially coming from Delhi looks up to. I’m not a superstar but he is the superstar. I don’t really feel like when you work with people like him or superstars like him you realise that’s what the stakes of the word stardom or star are. That is when paanch saal se koi picture nahi aayi hai (he didn’t have a release in the last five years) but one move of his just creates a storm everywhere. His victories are personal, his loss is personal, that’s stardom. Not what we feel star is.”

When she spoke about failure and successes, Taapsee revealed that while her family calls her a sore loser, according to them she is an even worse winner.

Taapsee said, “A lot of other things come with success, especially in this country. It teaches you not to take your success or failures either of them too seriously. That I’ve learned. I’ve not been a good loser. I still…. my family members still call me ‘she’s a very sore loser when I play board games’. I am a sore loser and probably an even worse winner actually. But at work life, I have kind of become better like I don’t take either success or failure too strongly now. It’s not like it doesn’t affect me, it still affects me and it disturbs me a little bit but I have gotten better at coping with it.”

Besides, ‘Shabaash Mithu’, which released recently, Taapsee will also be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Dobaaraa’ and Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’.