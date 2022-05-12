Anurag Kashyap and Ektaa Kapoor’s upcoming movie ‘Dobaaraa’ is all set to hit the silver screens on August 19 2022. According to the makers, this Taapsee Pannu starrer movie is a going to be a fresh new take on thrillers.

With ‘Dobaaraa’, Taapsee and Kashyap have reunited for the third time. The two have previously worked together for the movie, ‘Manmarziyaan’.

This new age thriller movie has been backed by Ekta Kapoor who is always ready to back unique content driven projects. The teaser for the movie was released last year and it was a nail biter that increased the excitement and curiosity of fans. The vibe of the movie is very cutthroat, it aims to deliver edge of the seat thrills with cliffhangers designed to leave the viewers breathless.

In ‘Dobaaraa’ Taapsee Pannu will also be reuniting with Pavail Gulati, with whom she worked in the critically acclaimed 2020 movie, ‘Thappad’.

‘Dobaaraa’ has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced jointly by Ekta Kapoor’s Cult Movies and ATHENA by Sunir Kheterpal.

Before the movie’s theatrical release, it will be screened at the London Film Festival. The organisers of the Film Festival shared the update about the movie screening on their official Instagram page and captioned the post, “The highly anticipated DOBAARAA, directed by @anuragkashyap10 and starring award winning actress @taapsee is being premiered at the #LIFF2022 and is a testament of its new-age, cutting edge narrative being wholly loved and applauded all over the world. DOBAARAA is produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor (Cult Movies, under Balaji Telefilms) and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose (Athena). This is the first film under Cult Movies, a wing of @balajitelefilmslimited, and a new film-division which is set to tell compelling, edgy & genre-bending stories. (sic).”