Taapsee Pannu is on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie, ‘Shabaash Mithu’, which is a biopic on India’s most successful woman cricketer Mithali Raj.

In one of the many anecdotes the actress shared during her promotions she recalled the time she was vacationing in Goa with her girl gang and they pointed out to her that some other girl was actually hitting on Taapsee because she was interested in her.

Taapsee confessed that at the time, she did not realise that she was being hit upon. But she added that she did feel nice about it.

She said this in response to query from the media to her and Mithali if either of them were hit upon or flirted with by fellow team members or co-stars of the same gender.

Both Mithali and Taapsee shared in the affirmative and both said that when it happened, they did not realise it.

Taapsee told Curly Tales, “Not colleague or co-actor of the same gender, but (it happened) when I went out in Goa once with my friends and all. I didn’t realise it first. Then my friends told me that she is hitting on you. I think I felt nice about the fact that because you always think a girl will find only faults in other girls. So, it was like she finds me nice, oh nice. So, I felt nice about it at that point.”

Mithali for her part said, “As she said sometimes you don’t understand that they are hitting on you… Maybe in some way, from a different team.”

During the same interview, Taapsee was also asked if she feels jealous of other actors who might be doing better than her and she said, Jealous is maybe the wrong word. Yes, maybe envious of the opportunities that they got and I didn’t.”

‘Shabaash Mithu’ has been directed by Srijit Mukherjee and besides Taapsee it also stars actor Vijay Raaz in an important role. This sports biopic is set to release in theatres on July 15, 2022.

Besides this, Taapsee will also be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Do Baara’. Taapsee’s biggest movie break is Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ in which she will be starring alongside Shahrukh Khan for the first time.

