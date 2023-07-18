INDIA

Taapsee says ‘she isn’t pregnant as yet’ after fans ask about her marriage plans

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is known for films like ‘Pink’, ‘Manmarziyaan’, ‘Game Over’, ‘Thappad’ and others, recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram to conduct an Ask Me Anything session with her followers.

The actress answered several questions from her fans about her personal and professional life.

While answering one personal question about her marriage plans from one of her followers, the actress gave a rather sassy reply as she said, “So when am I getting married? I am not pregnant as yet. So not anytime soon. I shall let you all know” as she burst into laughter.

Taapsee Pannu is known to be extremely private about her dating life. She is dating badminton player Mathias Boe and mentioned about the same on comedian Abish Mathew’s streaming show ‘Son of Abish’.

The actress had earlier told the media that she doesn’t want elaborate wedding festivities spanning several days as she feels it’s “too tiring”.

During the AMA session, fans also asked her about her upcoming projects. Taapsee, worked extensively in the south before she made her Hindi film debut with the 2013 film ‘Chashme Baddoor’.

She will next be seen in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial ‘Dunki’ in which she will share the screen with the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has ‘Jawan’ on the horizon.

Apart from the aforementioned movie, Taapsee has ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’ and ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’ in the pipeline. Taapsee is also a film producer and her maiden production ‘Blurr’ was released digitally back in December, 2022.

In the film, she played dual roles of two sisters. The film was directed by Ajay Bahl, who is known for directing the 2012 neo-noir erotic thriller film ‘B.A. Pass’.

2023071841052

