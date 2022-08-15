ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Taapsee tells what Ashok Chakra’s spokes stand for

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘Dobaaraa’ took to her social media to share a powerful message on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day.

She posted a picture of the Indian flag in the story section of her Instagram. The picture shows each spoke of the Ashok Chakra signifying a good quality or value that the citizens of the nation must comply with.

The ‘Manmarziyaan’ actress also posted a thoughtful message on the picture. She wrote: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that. Aur pyaar kaise kiya jata hai? Pyaar kar ke (how do we love? Simply by loving). Happy 75 years to our India, May we keep making her proud by being honest with that love.”

On the work front, Taapsee is reuniting with her ‘Manmarziyaan’ director Anurag Kashyap with ‘Dobaaraa’. The film, which opened the recent edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, is set to arrive in cinemas on August 19, 2022.

