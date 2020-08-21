Canindia News

Taapsee Pannu announces shoot for ‘Rashmi Rocket’, shares new look

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE015

Actress Taapsee Pannu on Friday announced she will start shooting for her upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket, in November.

“Getting back on track, one lap at a time! #RashmiRocket to start shooting this November,” she wrote on Instagram. Along with it, she posted a picture of her look in the film.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, “Rashmi Rocket” is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing the role of Taapsee’s husband in the project.

Taapsee also has “Haseen Dillruba” and “Shabaash Mithu” lined up.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker in Twitter war against Team Kangana Ranaut

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Karanvir Bohra’s ‘aatmanirbhar’ hair cut goes horribly wrong

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Taapsee Pannu’s cryptic tweet on ‘fair race’ intrigues Netizens

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More