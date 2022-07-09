Team ‘Shabaash Mithu’ is in Kolkata for the film’s promotion and expectedly the members visited the iconic Eden Gardens.

Taapsee Pannu, star women’s cricketer and the subject of the biopic Mithali Raj and the film’s director Srijit Mukherji kickstarted their city promotion with their recent visit.

‘Shabaash Mithu’ is a sports biopic based on the life of legendary cricketer Mithali Raj. It follows her story from being a newbie to becoming one of the towering personalities in the game of cricket.

Commenting on the occasion, Taapsee said in a statement, “It feels surreal kicking off our city trail from here. I have watched many matches here but never imagined that I would be standing here for a movie. It’s a different feeling, knowing and understanding the history and the importance of this space to the sport.”

Established in 1864, Eden Gardens is one of the biggest cricket stadia in the world with a spectator capacity of more than 80,000.

Mithali Raj said: “Eden Gardens is one of the warmest homes of cricket and it is my absolute pleasure to be here! Playing here has been an honour and it feels humbling being here today for ‘Shabaash Mithu'”.

Mukherji added: “I feel it’s only apt to start this innings from my home ground. It’s heartwarming and an honour.”

‘Shabaash Mithu’ will hit the screens on July 15.

