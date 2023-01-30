ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHEALTHINDIA

Taaraka Ratna continues to be in critical state at B’luru hospital

NewsWire
0
4

Telugu actor and politician Nandamuri Taaraka Ratna continued to be in a critical state on ventilatory and other support in Bengaluru’s Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences (Narayana Hrudayalaya) on Monday, the hospital said.

“We would like to clarify certain media reports, and state that he has not been put on any ECMO support till now. His family is constantly updated about his condition. Any changes to his clinical condition will be notified as required. We request that the public continue to support us in providing privacy and uninterrupted treatment,” a hospital statement said.

The famous Telugu actor and Telugu Desam Party leader suffered cardiac arrest in Andhra Pradesh’s Kuppam on January 27 and was shifted to a hospital there. He was transferred to Narayana Hrudalaya via road on January 28.

On arriving at the hospital, higher level diagnostics showed that his condition was highly critical due to cardiogenic shock after the myocardial infarction.

Telugu superstars Nandamuri Balakrishna and Junior NTR visited him as well as his family and TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

