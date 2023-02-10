INDIASPORTS

Taarini Lodha wins Children II category at National Show Jumping

Taarini Lodha won the CSN 0.80 M Children II category at the National Equestrian Show Jumping competition at the Amateurs Riders’ Club (ARC), here.

At ARC, Taarini secured the top position and finished her round in 83 seconds with 0 penalties while riding on Winston. Anaya Vazirani came second and finished her round in 95 seconds with 10 penalties while riding on KnightHood.

“At first, I was feeling nervous and was unsure about what would happen in the arena. But my horse, Winston, didn’t disappoint and went clear. We had no time penalties, making it by 3 seconds,” Taarini was quoted as saying in a media release.

“I have my coach, Bobin Tshering to thank, without him none of this would be possible. Of course my horse got a lot of well deserved pampering afterwards. Crossing the finish line knowing that I went clear was the best feeling ever! It was overall an amazing and fun experience,” she added.

On the other hand, participating in the competitions was a great opportunity for Anaya Vazirani.

“I have only been riding for a couple of years, so participating in the CDN last week and the CSN this week were great opportunities for me to learn and compete with my horse, Big Red in Dressage and on Knighthood for jumping,” said Anaya.

Athletes from all over India participated in the competition, which was organized by Amateur Riders’ Club under the aegis of FEI and Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

