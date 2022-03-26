Taaruk Raina gets nostalgic about shooting with late actor Rishi Kapoor in ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ in his final film.

He recalls a few moments with Rishi from the sets and throws light on his role in the movie.

It is written and directed by Hitesh Bhatia and features actor Rishi Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar and Isha Talwar.

Taaruk reminsces: “The conversations about food, his amazing stories from the ’70s and ’80s about his film shoots, there were so many. I remember the most embarrassing moment for me with him, it was the second or third day on set, and I had to do a scene with him, while he was saying the dialogues to me I was just in awe of how good he was, so much so that I forgot my own lines. I didn’t know what to say or do, but Hitesh sir (our director) covered for me and made it pass. I just couldn’t help it.”

He says as an actor it was a great opportunity for him to work with Rishi Kapoor and he got to learn a lot from him. Taaruk opens up on how he found him as an actor and what makes him special.

“I learnt something new everyday with him, he was unlike anyone else. When he was on set he didn’t need anything, he was just the character. No concerns of how he’s going to look, nothing at all. He just used to switch on and switch off as soon as the camera used to roll, and everything he did was perfect. I guess that’s what experience makes you,” he shares.

He is playing the role of Rishi Kapoor (Sharmaji)’s younger son in the film.Taaruk delves into detail to discuss his character.

Taaruk shares: “I play a character named Vincy, Sharmaji’s younger son, he’s a misfit in society, much like his father post retirement and that’s where they form a special relationship. He holds no judgement and tries to glue the family together at all times. He wishes to be a dancer and mostly keeps to himself, or at least tries to.”

On the challenges faced while playing this character, he reveals: “My biggest challenge was the dance sequences, as I’m not a trained dancer and it required me to learn B-boying power moves, and of course, being patient.”

He continues sharing about the preparation work, saying: “We did workshops for the film before shoot, like any other project and then a lot of dance training. Other than that Hitesh sir made it so clear as to what he wanted that it became easy for us on set to create an equation.”

Taaruk says that this is one of the most special project to him and the reason being: “It means the most to me, not just because I got the chance to work with Rishi ji, Paresh Ji and Juhi maam, but the fact that it’s become personal to all of us. Everyone involved in this project has given it everything, the film has gone through every obstacle possible, most films would have never made it to the finish line in this situation, but ours did.”

On the work front he is all geared up for his next, ‘Mismatched season 2’ that will be out in the near future on Netflix.

‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on March 31.

20220326-162004