SPORTSWORLD

Table Tennis: Chinese teenager Lin stuns Ovtcharov to claim WTT Contender Amman title

NewsWire
0
0

China’s Lin Shidong lifted his first-ever men’s singles trophy at a World Table Tennis (WTT) Series event, upsetting Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov in the WTT Contender Amman, here on Sunday.

Lin defeated the tournament’s second seed Ovtcharov in straight sets 11-7, 11-3, 13-11, 11-8 in the final.

The 17-year-old Chinese thus stood atop the podium for the second time at the tournament, after he had paired up with Kuai Man to win the mixed doubles on Saturday with an 11-3, 11-7, 11-8 victory over Romanian duo Ovidiu Ionescu and Bernadette Szocs, bringing home their fifth straight WTT title in the category coming into 2023.

Liu Yebo and Xu Yingbin pocketed the men’s doubles title with a full-sets win over top-ranked Yukiya Uda and Shunsuke Togami of Japan, a Xinhua report said.

The women’s singles title went to top seed Mima Ito of Japan, after her second-seeded opponent Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong, China was forced to withdraw from the final due to injury.

Doo chose to pull out of title contention with only four points played after she appeared to be affected by an elbow injury.

Cheng I-ching and Li Yu-jhun of Chinese Taipei emerged victorious in the women’s doubles after edging past French pair Camille Lutz and Prithika Pavade in full sets.

20230212-232604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Motera pitch comes under scrutiny again as spinners make hay

    West Indies assures Pakistan it plans to honour commitment

    Women’s World Cup: Wyatt rides her luck to make 129 as...

    US swimmer Caeleb Dressel shines with five gold in six events