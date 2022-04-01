Acclaimed actress Tabu and actor Ali Fazal are all geared up for Vishal Bharadwaj’s ‘Khufiya’.

Produced and Directed by the ‘Maqbool’ filmmaker, Bharadwaj, ‘Khufiya’ will takes audiences into the shadowy world of spies.

In addition to Tabu and Ali Fazal, the movie also stars Ashish Vidyarthi and Wamiqa Gabbi. The movie is already in productions and according to latest reports, there is only one shoot schedule left, which will be in Canada.

As per a source close the unit of ‘Khufiya’, the final schedule of the film will start soon. Ali Fazal and Tabu will soon be leaving for Canada along with Vishal Bharadwaj and co-star Wamiqa Gabbi. Originally the crew was supposed to go to Canada in the month of January itself but the schedule got delayed because of the onset of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus.

Once this schedule is completed, this Netflix movie heads to post production and the team is eyeing a release for ‘Khufiya’ towards the end of 2022.

‘Khufiya’ in inspired by true events and is based on the book ‘Escape to Nowhere’ by author Amar Bhushan. Netflix had released a 2.05-minute intense teaser of ‘Khufiya’ in 2021.

The teaser has a background score of whistling and we see Ali Fazal slowly opening a desk to find a key with which he unlocks a drawer, he then takes out a document and scans it to take a printout. We then see that it is a ‘Top secret – For eyes Only’ document. The whistling dies down and we hear Tabu’s voice over stating (in Hindi): “He wasn’t just a traitor to me, but he was a traitor to the whole country”.

Watch the teaser here: