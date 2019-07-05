Tabu doesn’t look at monitor after every scene: Raghavan

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Celebrated film director Sriram Raghavan, who’s film ‘Andhadhun’ has been selected for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), on Saturday said that the leading lady of the film Tabu did not check every scene on the monitor after shooting and that the director always wanted to work with her.

Sharing his work experience with Tabu, Raghavan said, “I generally start thinking about the cast once the scripting is done but Tabu I had in mind even while writing the character. She was cool when I approached her. She also used to get zapped by the character while I was narrating. She is one person who doesn’t look at the monitor after each and every scene. She is beyond professional and instinctive.”

“I used to trip on Tabu as an actor so getting a chance to work with her and also the film doing great is nice,” he added.

‘Andhadhun’ released last year October and the film also featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte.

Raghavan was talking at the masterclass, organised by Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) to pay tribute to iconic filmmaker Vijay Anand.

The masterclass was attended by several budding filmmakers and young students.

Filmmaker Saurabh Varma moderated the session and spoke to Raghavan on his journey as a screenwriter and director from ‘Raman Raghav’ and ‘Ek Hasina Thi’ to ‘Andhadhun’.

Vijay Anand, also known a Goldie Anand, is famous for classics like ‘Guide’, ‘Tere Ghar Ke Saamne’, ‘Blackmail’, ‘Teesri Manzil’ and ‘Jewel Thief’, to name a few.

When asked about who all are his inspirations, Raghavan said, “so many filmmakers…Goldie Anand, Alfred Hitchcock and producer B P Singh of CID fame.”

“And so many people who I have not met but grown up on their films. I can write a whole list of people actually,” added Raghavan.

