INDIA

Tabu, Kareena, Kriti-starrer ‘The Crew’ to land in theatres on March 22 next year

NewsWire
0
0

The upcoming film ‘The Crew’, which stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead has set its release date for March 22, 2024. The film also stars Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh and television star Kapil Sharma.

The film has been shot in Mumbai and Abu Dhabi.

The film follows the story of three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.

The film also marks the collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, following their successful film, ‘Veere Di Wedding’.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, ‘The Crew’ is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Films Communication Network.

2023070232695

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    British Airways flight carrying 18 tonnes of aid arrives in India

    Revamp on cards for Cong party in Goa ahead of 2022...

    States passing motion on central laws: SC refuses to ‘create problems’

    Guru Randhawa releases another track ‘Fake Love’ from ‘Man of the...