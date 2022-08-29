Filmmaker-director-writer Vishal Bhardwaj is set to reunite with his muse Tabu, who played key roles in ‘Maqbool’ and ‘Haider’, in the upcoming film ‘Khufiya’. It will be the first time when Tabu will appear in a Vishal Bharadwaj film not inspired by a Shakespearean play.

The first-look teaser of ‘Khufiya’ was unveiled on Monday at the Films Day by Netflix. The teaser of the spy drama gives a sneak peek at the intense, gripping characters.

Speaking about the teaser release, Bharadwaj said, “Working on films that explore people, characters, conflicts and relationships is something I truly enjoy. ‘Khufiya’ is a really special project for me. The entire team has worked very hard to create a suspenseful slow-burning thriller and with Netflix we are thrilled to present the film to audiences globally.”

The film is based on the novel ‘Escape to Nowhere’, written by ex-chief of the Counter Espionage Unit of R&AW, Amar Bhushan. It takes the viewers on a journey of a R&AW operative, Krishna Mehra, who is assigned a crucial mission that leaves her juggling between her dual identity as spy and lover.

Expressing her thoughts on ‘Khufiya’, Tabu said: “As an actor, I have always wanted to be a part of different stories and narratives. With the character that I play in Netflix’s Khufiya, I have been extremely fortunate to explore a very distinct story.”

She addded: “Working with VB (Vishal Bhardwaj) is always a pleasure and a very rewarding experience. We’re excited to work with Netflix and bring the film to entertainment lovers across the world.”

In addition, the film also stars Ali Fazal, who’ll be in action soon also in ‘Mirzapur 3’; Ashish Vidyarthi, who has a generous fan following on social media thanks to his food vlogging videos, and Wamiqa Gabbi, who has collaborated with Vishal on his short story in Prime Video’s anthology series, ‘Modern Love Mumbai’.

