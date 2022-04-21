The cast of the Hindi edition of Neil Gaiman’s best-selling graphic novel series ‘The Sandman’ was announced on Thursday.

The Hindi audio adaptation of ‘The Sandman’, which sees Neil serving as an executive producer, will feature Tabu as the narrator, Vijay Varma in the lead role of Morpheus/Dream, Manoj Bajpayee as Doctor Destiny and Neeraj Kabi as Lucifer.

In addition, it also features Adarsh Gourav as John Constantine, Kubbra Sait as Death, Sushant Divgikar as Desire and Tillotama Shome as Calliope. The Hindi edition, which will be out on the online audiobook and podcast service Audible, will be adapted and directed by Dirk Maggs, who is also Neil Gaiman’s frequent collaborator and will be published by DC.

Adding to the announcement, Shailesh Sawlani, VP and Country GM, Audible India, said, “The Sandman is a cultural phenomenon that has pierced the zeitgeist. We are thrilled to bring together some of India’s most celebrated, beloved and iconic voices to breathe life into this fan-favourite epic fantasy. We are honoured to be working alongside DC to create this truly local and immersive adaptation that we are confident fans and listeners will love.”

The cinematic soundscape of the project will feature an original musical score by British Academy Award winner James Hannigan.

