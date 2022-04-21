ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tabu, Vijay Varma, Manoj Bajpayee to headline ‘The Sandman’ Hindi audio adaptation

NewsWire
0
4

The cast of the Hindi edition of Neil Gaiman’s best-selling graphic novel series ‘The Sandman’ was announced on Thursday.

The Hindi audio adaptation of ‘The Sandman’, which sees Neil serving as an executive producer, will feature Tabu as the narrator, Vijay Varma in the lead role of Morpheus/Dream, Manoj Bajpayee as Doctor Destiny and Neeraj Kabi as Lucifer.

In addition, it also features Adarsh Gourav as John Constantine, Kubbra Sait as Death, Sushant Divgikar as Desire and Tillotama Shome as Calliope. The Hindi edition, which will be out on the online audiobook and podcast service Audible, will be adapted and directed by Dirk Maggs, who is also Neil Gaiman’s frequent collaborator and will be published by DC.

Adding to the announcement, Shailesh Sawlani, VP and Country GM, Audible India, said, “The Sandman is a cultural phenomenon that has pierced the zeitgeist. We are thrilled to bring together some of India’s most celebrated, beloved and iconic voices to breathe life into this fan-favourite epic fantasy. We are honoured to be working alongside DC to create this truly local and immersive adaptation that we are confident fans and listeners will love.”

The cinematic soundscape of the project will feature an original musical score by British Academy Award winner James Hannigan.

20220421-162403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arun Vijay-starrer ‘Yaanai’ to hit screens on May 6

    ‘We’re different,’ says Sara Ali Khan about Ananya Pandey and Janhvi...

    ‘Arya’ turns 17: Allu Arjun recalls how film changed his course...

    For ‘Ghudchadi’ producer Nidhi Dutta, Sanjay Dutt is a father figure