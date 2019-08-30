Tackling cyber crimes require certain skills: CBI Director

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla on Wednesday said while digitisation has improved the quality of citizen services, it has also increased vulnerability manifold and this requires certain skills for detection.

Efforts to create capacity building and creation of a pool of competent investigators, digital forensic analysts, prosecutors and judicial officers who are digitally aware are urgently required, he stressed at the inaugural session of the 1st National Conference on “Cyber Crime Investigation and Cyber Forensics”.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director said that cyber crimes “posed unique challenges to law enforcement officers”.

“Such crimes are complex and require certain skills and forensic skills for detection. Evidence is essentially volatile and digital evidence is located abroad,” he said.

The two-day conference, being organised by the CBI, covers the agency’s mandate to investigate crimes with inter-state and international ramifications.

Noting these crimes are borderless, the CBI Director said theories of traditional jurisdiction come under challenge while investigations are in progress, and underlined the urgent need for law enforcement agencies to equip themselves to fight these cyber criminals effectively and expeditiously in a coordinated manner.

Shukla said the conference is aimed at creating a platform to bring together investigators, lawyers, forensic experts and academia to discuss challenges related to cyber crime and ways to find solutions. It will also be a platform to share good practices to learn from experiences of various state police and law enforcement agencies, he added.

Around 50 officers including Director Generals of Police, Additional Director Generals of Police, Inspector Generals of Police, Deputy Inspector Generals of Police and Superintendents of Police dealing with cybercrime in state and Union Territories, Central agencies, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, other Ministries, experts from Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and academia are participating in the conference.

–IANS

rak/vd